    Team Dover Airmen Tour the 436th MGG [Image 4 of 5]

    Team Dover Airmen Tour the 436th MGG

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Raymond Bentil, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering assistant, inspects a gas mask during an immersion tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 5, 2024. A group of 16 Airmen from the 436th Mission Support Group participated in a 436th MGG immersion tour to learn more about the various units and their responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover Airmen Tour the 436th MGG [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    U.S. Air Force

