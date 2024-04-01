U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaylee Jordan, 436th Force Support Squadron fitness center specialist, takes a selfie from the tail wing of a C-5M Super Galaxy during an immersion tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 5, 2024. A group of 16 Airmen from the 436th Mission Support Group participated in a 436th MGG immersion tour to learn more about the various units and their responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 10:01
|Photo ID:
|8328933
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-DA916-1187
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover Airmen Tour the 436th MGG [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT