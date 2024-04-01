Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney Arrives in Naples, Italy [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Mount Whitney Arrives in Naples, Italy

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    240407-N-JC445-1003 NAPLES, Italy (April 7, 2024) A photo of Mount Vesuvius as the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) arrives in Naples, Italy. Mount Whitney, the U.S. Sixth Fleet flagship, is on a scheduled port visit to participate in the 75th anniversary of the NATO Alliance and enhance U.S.-Italian relations. Homeported in Gaeta, Mount Whitney operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

