240407-N-JC445-1007 NAPLES, Italy (April 7, 2024) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Michael Thompson and Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Ashley Ferguson raise the Ensign during sea and anchor detail aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) as it arrives in Naples, Italy. Mount Whitney, the U.S. Sixth Fleet flagship, is on a scheduled port visit to participate in the 75th anniversary of the NATO Alliance and enhance U.S.-Italian relations. Homeported in Gaeta, Mount Whitney operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)
Date Taken:
04.09.2024
Date Posted:
04.09.2024
|Photo ID:
|8328870
|VIRIN:
|240407-N-JC445-1007
|Resolution:
|4136x2775
|Size:
|1.87 MB
Location:
NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mount Whitney Arrives in Naples, Italy [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
