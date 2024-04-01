Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under the radar [Image 2 of 4]

    Under the radar

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Lowe 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Electronic countermeasure technicians prepare an AN/ALQ-131 Electronic Countermeasure pod for shipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 8, 2024. ECM pods are devices designed to trick or deceive radar and other detection systems, providing protection for combat aircraft across the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)

