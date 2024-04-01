Under the radar

Electronic countermeasure technicians prepare an AN/ALQ-131 Electronic Countermeasure pod for shipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 8, 2024. ECM pods are devices designed to trick or deceive radar and other detection systems, providing protection for combat aircraft across the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)
