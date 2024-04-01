Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under the radar

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Lowe 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Multiple AN/ALQ-184 and AN/ALQ-131 Electronic Countermeasure pods are stored on racks within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 8, 2024. ECM pods are devices designed to trick or deceive radar and other detection systems, providing protection for combat aircraft across the CENTCOM AOR

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 08:26
    VIRIN: 240408-F-GT255-1106
    This work, Under the radar [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    PODS
    ECM
    Warfield Air National Guard

