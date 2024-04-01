Chef Robert Irvine Visits U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Fleet Logistics Center

NORFOLK, Va. (April 8, 2024) Chef Robert Irvine performs a demonstration of food preparation for Norfolk-area culinary specialists and food service officers at Fleet Logistic Center, Norfolk, April 8th. Irvine is a celebrity chef, entrepreneur and founder of the Robert Irvine Foundation. The Robert Irvine Foundation is dedicated to providing physical and mental health and wellness services to veterans in need. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Evan Thompson)

Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024