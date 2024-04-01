Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chef Robert Irvine Visits U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Fleet Logistics Center [Image 5 of 10]

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Thompson  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 8, 2024) Chef Robert Irvine performs a demonstration of food preparation for Norfolk-area culinary specialists and food service officers at Fleet Logistic Center, Norfolk, April 8th. Irvine is a celebrity chef, entrepreneur and founder of the Robert Irvine Foundation. The Robert Irvine Foundation is dedicated to providing physical and mental health and wellness services to veterans in need. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Evan Thompson)

    This work, Chef Robert Irvine Visits U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Fleet Logistics Center [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

