    VMM-268 Relief and Appointment 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    VMM-268 Relief and Appointment 2024

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Aultman 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Leaders and their spouses with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the VMM-268 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 5, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Angie Luna was relieved as the VMM-268 Sergeant Major by Sgt. Maj. Jamie Lampley. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brandon Aultman)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 17:09
    Photo ID: 8327876
    VIRIN: 240405-M-VH951-1149
    Resolution: 6068x4046
    Size: 12.45 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, VMM-268 Relief and Appointment 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    1MAW
    MAG-24
    VMM-268

