VMM-268 Relief and Appointment 2024

Leaders and their spouses with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the VMM-268 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 5, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Angie Luna was relieved as the VMM-268 Sergeant Major by Sgt. Maj. Jamie Lampley. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brandon Aultman)

