Leaders and their spouses with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the VMM-268 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 5, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Angie Luna was relieved as the VMM-268 Sergeant Major by Sgt. Maj. Jamie Lampley. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brandon Aultman)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 17:09
|Photo ID:
|8327876
|VIRIN:
|240405-M-VH951-1149
|Resolution:
|6068x4046
|Size:
|12.45 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-268 Relief and Appointment 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
