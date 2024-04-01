VMM-268 Relief and Appointment 2024

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brandon Pope, commanding officer, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Sgt. Maj. Jamie Lampley, oncoming sergeant major, and Sgt. Maj. Angie Luna, off going sergeant major, pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the VMM-268 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 5, 2024. Luna was relieved as the VMM-268 Sergeant Major by Lampley. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brandon Aultman)

