Demolition crews begin to remove cord deck portions from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge into smaller sections for safe removal by crane in the Patapsco River, in Baltimore, April 07, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command courtesy photo)

