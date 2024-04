A mechanical grab is mobilized for operations with the Key Bridge Response 2024 at the wreckage site of the M/V DALI and the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, April 07, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command courtesy photo)

