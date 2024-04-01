Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard employs AI to help battle wildfires, improve disaster response [Image 2 of 2]

    Guard employs AI to help battle wildfires, improve disaster response

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    A screenshot from a video demonstration outlines the use of Artificial Intelligence to create augmentations for full-motion video, matching geographic features to align live imagery, identify roads, key landmarks and other mission-essential data. The video demonstration served to highlight Project Theia, a recent National Guard-based initiative with the aim of greatly reducing the lag in communication by means of AI while also eliminating errors for analysts and ground-based responders to wildfires. (Picture provided by the 518th Software Engineering Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 14:57
    Photo ID: 8327705
    VIRIN: 240306-F-NB148-4733
    Resolution: 1510x1206
    Size: 831.12 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Guard employs AI to help battle wildfires, improve disaster response [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    National Guard
    Modernization
    Artificial Intelligence
    Project Theia
    Domstic Operations

