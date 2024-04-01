A screenshot from a video demonstration outlines the use of Artificial Intelligence to create augmentations for full-motion video, matching geographic features to align live imagery, identify roads, key landmarks and other mission-essential data. The video demonstration served to highlight Project Theia, a recent National Guard-based initiative with the aim of greatly reducing the lag in communication by means of AI while also eliminating errors for analysts and ground-based responders to wildfires. (Picture provided by the 518th Software Engineering Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah)
Guard employs AI to help battle wildfires, improve disaster response
