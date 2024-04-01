Kenneth C. McNeill, a senior executive service members and the chief information officer of the National Guard Bureau, speaks to Project Theia officials and other interested parties during a discussion at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb., 2, 2023. Named after the Greek goddess of sight, Theia centralizes video data, then applies Artificial Intelligence solutions to increase situational awareness among those responding to natural or man-made disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8327704
|VIRIN:
|230220-Z-PI747-1006
|Resolution:
|5920x3939
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
Guard employs AI to help battle wildfires, improve disaster response
Guard employs AI to help battle wildfires, improve disaster response
