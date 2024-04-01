Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard employs AI to help battle wildfires, improve disaster response [Image 1 of 2]

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Kenneth C. McNeill, a senior executive service members and the chief information officer of the National Guard Bureau, speaks to Project Theia officials and other interested parties during a discussion at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb., 2, 2023. Named after the Greek goddess of sight, Theia centralizes video data, then applies Artificial Intelligence solutions to increase situational awareness among those responding to natural or man-made disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 14:57
    Photo ID: 8327704
    VIRIN: 230220-Z-PI747-1006
    Resolution: 5920x3939
    Size: 8.13 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    This work, Guard employs AI to help battle wildfires, improve disaster response [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Guard Bureau
    National Guard
    Domestic Operations
    Modernization
    Project Theia
    Artificial Intelligene

