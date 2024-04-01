240405-N-KC192-1007 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 5, 2024) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and chief, Medical Service Corps (MSC), presents a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Lt. Sarah Stalsworth, a medical administration officer assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, April 5, 2024. Stalsworth earned the award from her time serving as NMFL's Force Medical Readiness division officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 14:01 Photo ID: 8327570 VIRIN: 240405-N-KC192-1007 Resolution: 3376x2598 Size: 2.33 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.