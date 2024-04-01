NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

240405-N-KC192-1019 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 5, 2024) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and chief, Medical Service Corps (MSC), presents a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Lt. j.g. Jaraha Davis, the headquarters comptroller assigned to NMFL, during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, April 5, 2024. Davis earned the award from her time serving as NMFL's financial comptroller and spearheading an initiative that raised individual readiness in 25 mission critical areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

