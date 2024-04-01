Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2]

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240405-N-KC192-1019 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 5, 2024) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and chief, Medical Service Corps (MSC), presents a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Lt. j.g. Jaraha Davis, the headquarters comptroller assigned to NMFL, during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, April 5, 2024. Davis earned the award from her time serving as NMFL's financial comptroller and spearheading an initiative that raised individual readiness in 25 mission critical areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    This work, NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

