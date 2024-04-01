Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hammer of XVIII Airborne Corps starts Marne Focus 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    Hammer of XVIII Airborne Corps starts Marne Focus 2024

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    A M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, pulls security during a situational training exercise, Marne Focus, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 7, 2024. The brigade went through rigorous crew certification and key collective training prior to Marne Focus to certify their readiness for large-scale multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    This work, Hammer of XVIII Airborne Corps starts Marne Focus 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    3rd Infantry Division
    Marne Focus
    Hammer of XVIII Airborne Corps

