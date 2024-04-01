Hammer of XVIII Airborne Corps starts Marne Focus 2024

A M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, pulls security during a situational training exercise, Marne Focus, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 7, 2024. The brigade went through rigorous crew certification and key collective training prior to Marne Focus to certify their readiness for large-scale multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

