Hammer of XVIII Airborne Corps starts Marne Focus 2024

A M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle and two M113 Armored Personnel Carriers, all assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, pull security during a situational training exercise, Marne Focus, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 7, 2024. Marne Focus is a key component of the division’s efforts to train and equip forces to maintain our competitive advantage, and fight and win in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

