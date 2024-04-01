A M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle and two M113 Armored Personnel Carriers, all assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, pull security during a situational training exercise, Marne Focus, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 7, 2024. Marne Focus is a key component of the division’s efforts to train and equip forces to maintain our competitive advantage, and fight and win in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 14:05
|Photo ID:
|8327557
|VIRIN:
|240408-A-MA645-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hammer of XVIII Airborne Corps starts Marne Focus 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
