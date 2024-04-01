Occupational Therapy Month, BJACH provider shares Insight, raises Awareness

1st Lt. Jonathan Ekas, an occupational therapist, at Bayne-Jones Army Community hospital shares his motivation for pursuing the vocation and what his clinic is doing to raise awareness of occupational therapy in April at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

