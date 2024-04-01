1st Lt. Jonathan Ekas, an occupational therapist, at Bayne-Jones Army Community hospital shares his motivation for pursuing the vocation and what his clinic is doing to raise awareness of occupational therapy in April at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 12:19
|Photo ID:
|8327252
|VIRIN:
|240408-A-GR633-1002
|Resolution:
|2609x3479
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Occupational Therapy Month, BJACH provider shares Insight, raises Awareness [Image 2 of 2], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Occupational Therapy Month, BJACH provider shares Insight, raises Awareness
Occupational Therapy
LEAVE A COMMENT