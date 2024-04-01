Occupational Therapy Month, BJACH provider shares Insight, raises Awareness

1st Lt. Jonathan Ekas, occupational therapist at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital uses heat to treat de quervain tenosynovitis a painful condition affecting the tendons on the thumb side of Shelby Snyder's wrist.



Snyder a local artist and military spouse stationed at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana was featured in a story titled, "BJACH hand rodeo: One patient’s journey," published Aug. 24, 2023.

