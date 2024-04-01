1st Lt. Jonathan Ekas, occupational therapist at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital uses heat to treat de quervain tenosynovitis a painful condition affecting the tendons on the thumb side of Shelby Snyder's wrist.
Snyder a local artist and military spouse stationed at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana was featured in a story titled, "BJACH hand rodeo: One patient’s journey," published Aug. 24, 2023.
|04.08.2024
|04.08.2024 12:19
|8327253
|240408-A-GR633-1001
|3024x4032
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|1
|0
This work, Occupational Therapy Month, BJACH provider shares Insight, raises Awareness [Image 2 of 2], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS
Occupational Therapy Month, BJACH provider shares Insight, raises Awareness
Occupational Therapy
