    V Corps Outgoing Commander Receives Military Award [Image 2 of 2]

    V Corps Outgoing Commander Receives Military Award

    POZNAN, POLAND

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, the outgoing commander of V Corps, thanks distinguished guests and visitors during his award presentation in Poznan, Poland, April 8, 2024. Kolasheski expressed appreciation for the support of his wife, Buffy Kolasheski, for the endless support she has given him throughout his military service. She was awarded the Meritorious Public Service Medal for her outstanding service to the U.S. Army as a civilian. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 10:35
    Photo ID: 8327080
    VIRIN: 240408-A-KP870-2002
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Outgoing Commander Receives Military Award [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    award
    usarmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Kolasheski

