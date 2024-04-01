V Corps Outgoing Commander Receives Military Award

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, the outgoing commander of V Corps, thanks distinguished guests and visitors during his award presentation in Poznan, Poland, April 8, 2024. Kolasheski expressed appreciation for the support of his wife, Buffy Kolasheski, for the endless support she has given him throughout his military service. She was awarded the Meritorious Public Service Medal for her outstanding service to the U.S. Army as a civilian. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

