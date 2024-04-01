V Corps Outgoing Commander Receives Military Award

U.S. Army Gen. Darryl Williams, the commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presents Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, the outgoing commander of V Corps, the Defense Superior Service Medal in Poznan, Poland, April 8, 2024. This medal is awarded to distinguished service members who perform superior meritorious service in a position of significant responsibility. Since August 2020, Kolasheski commanded V Corps, the only forward-deployed corps in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

