U.S. Army Gen. Darryl Williams, the commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presents Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, the outgoing commander of V Corps, the Defense Superior Service Medal in Poznan, Poland, April 8, 2024. This medal is awarded to distinguished service members who perform superior meritorious service in a position of significant responsibility. Since August 2020, Kolasheski commanded V Corps, the only forward-deployed corps in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 10:36
|Photo ID:
|8327079
|VIRIN:
|240408-A-KP870-2001
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps Outgoing Commander Receives Military Award [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
