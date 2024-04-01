Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Outgoing Commander Receives Military Award [Image 1 of 2]

    V Corps Outgoing Commander Receives Military Award

    POZNAN, POLAND

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Gen. Darryl Williams, the commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presents Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, the outgoing commander of V Corps, the Defense Superior Service Medal in Poznan, Poland, April 8, 2024. This medal is awarded to distinguished service members who perform superior meritorious service in a position of significant responsibility. Since August 2020, Kolasheski commanded V Corps, the only forward-deployed corps in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 10:36
    Photo ID: 8327079
    VIRIN: 240408-A-KP870-2001
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    EUCOM
    award
    usarmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Kolasheski

