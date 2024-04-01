Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child Proclamation [Image 4 of 4]

    Month of the Military Child Proclamation

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Keith Butler, 509th Bomb Wing commander, reads the Month of the Military Child proclamation at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., April 4, 2024. The proclamation acknowledges April as the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew S. Domingos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 09:20
    Photo ID: 8326907
    VIRIN: 240404-F-TI320-1024
    Resolution: 5873x3908
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child Proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Month of the Military Child Proclamation
    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Month of the Military Child
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    AFGSC
    PurpleUp

