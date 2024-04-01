U.S. Air Force Col. Keith Butler, 509th Bomb Wing commander, meets students of Whiteman Elementary School during a visit for Month of the Military Child at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., April 4, 2024. Month of the Military Child, underscores the important role military children play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew S. Domingos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 09:20 Photo ID: 8326906 VIRIN: 240404-F-TI320-1014 Resolution: 4091x2722 Size: 769.58 KB Location: WHITEMAN AFB, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Month of the Military Child Proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.