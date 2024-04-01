U.S. Air Force Col. Keith Butler, 509th Bomb Wing commander, meets students of Whiteman Elementary School during a visit for Month of the Military Child at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., April 4, 2024. Month of the Military Child, underscores the important role military children play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew S. Domingos)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 09:20
|Photo ID:
|8326906
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-TI320-1014
|Resolution:
|4091x2722
|Size:
|769.58 KB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child Proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT