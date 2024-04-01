Bundeswehr Priority Window: MG5 LFX

Bundeswehr soldiers fire a Heckler & Koch Machine Gun MG5/HK121 downrange during a live-fire exercise (LFX) in the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 4, 2024. These training exercises are conducted by the Bundeswehr as part of the annual Bundeswehr priority window. 7ATC is the U.S. Army's largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed to and deployed in Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and Partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

