Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bundeswehr Priority Window: MG5 LFX [Image 1 of 4]

    Bundeswehr Priority Window: MG5 LFX

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Bundeswehr soldiers fire a Heckler & Koch Machine Gun MG5/HK121 downrange during a live-fire exercise (LFX) in the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 4, 2024. These training exercises are conducted by the Bundeswehr as part of the annual Bundeswehr priority window. 7ATC is the U.S. Army's largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed to and deployed in Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and Partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 09:07
    Photo ID: 8326839
    VIRIN: 240405-A-EF519-1046
    Resolution: 6145x4097
    Size: 10.34 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bundeswehr Priority Window: MG5 LFX [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bundeswehr Priority Window: MG5 LFX
    Bundeswehr Priority Window: MG5 LFX
    Bundeswehr Priority Window: MG5 LFX
    Bundeswehr Priority Window: MG5 LFX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT