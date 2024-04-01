The 2d Theater Signal Brigade leadership recognized the following Department of the Army Civilian employees during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's monthly ‘Excellence Always’ recognition ceremony April 5, 2024, at USAG Wiesbaden. The individuals were acknowledged for their outstanding work and dedication.



• Gloria Grimsley-Nious – Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal

• Kevin Tevebaugh – Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal

• Augusta Walker – Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal



(U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 02:08 Photo ID: 8326473 VIRIN: 240405-A-FX425-2325 Resolution: 5151x3411 Size: 2.1 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d TSB's monthly ‘Excellence Always’ recognition ceremony: April 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.