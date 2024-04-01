Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB's monthly ‘Excellence Always’ recognition ceremony: April 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    2d TSB's monthly ‘Excellence Always’ recognition ceremony: April 2024

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade leadership recognized the following Department of the Army Civilian employees during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's monthly ‘Excellence Always’ recognition ceremony April 5, 2024, at USAG Wiesbaden. The individuals were acknowledged for their outstanding work and dedication.

    • Gloria Grimsley-Nious – Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal
    • Kevin Tevebaugh – Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal
    • Augusta Walker – Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal

    (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

