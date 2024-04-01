The 2d Theater Signal Brigade leadership pose with U.S. Army Soldiers after presenting them with the Department of the Army Achievement Medal during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's monthly ‘Excellence Always’ recognition ceremony April 5, 2024 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The Soldiers were recognized for their meticulous support during the 2024 2d Theater Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition.
The following Soldiers received recognition:
• Staff Sgt. Melvin Domer
• Staff Sgt. Kyle Koster
• Staff Sgt. Ricardo Cabrera
• Staff Sgt. Adams Wells
• Sgt. Bernard Gentil
• Sgt. Brent Johnson
• Sgt. Trenton Amerson
• Sgt. Connor Beebe
• Cpl. Lacy Kitchen
• Cpl. Justin Mercado
• Spc. Howard Garcia
• Spc. Valentina Bandur
• Spc. David Chaput
• Spc. Joshua Tydings
This work, 2d TSB's monthly ‘Excellence Always’ recognition ceremony: April 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
