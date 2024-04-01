Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity

240407-N-XF387-1037 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 7, 2024) Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, conducted a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA), April 7. Participating units included Royal Australian Navy ANZAC Class frigate HMAS Warramunga, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force JS Akebono, Philippine Navy vessels BRP Valentin Diaz and BRP Antonio Luna, Philippine Air Force and Navy aircraft, and a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon along with USS Mobile (LCS 26). The MCA demonstrated a collective commitment to promote and strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan)

