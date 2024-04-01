MRF-D 24.3 Marines receive ammo from Australians

An Australian civilian, left, working for Thales, a defense contractor based in Australia, and U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 , inventory small arms ammunition as part of an ammo distribution during MRF-D 24.3 at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 8, 2024. The ammo distribution allows the U.S. Marine Corps streamlined access to an ammo supply point creating a more rapid and lethal force while in Australia. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

