An Australian civilian working for Thales, a defense contractor based in Australia, drives a forklift carrying small arms ammunition as part of an ammo distribution during Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 8, 2024. The ammo distribution allows the U.S. Marine Corps streamlined access to an ammo supply point creating a more rapid and lethal force while in Australia. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 01:24
|Photo ID:
|8326421
|VIRIN:
|240408-M-IP954-1062
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 24.3 Marines receive ammo from Australians [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
