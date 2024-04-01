Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 24.3 Marines receive ammo from Australians [Image 2 of 3]

    MRF-D 24.3 Marines receive ammo from Australians

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    An Australian civilian working for Thales, a defense contractor based in Australia, drives a forklift carrying small arms ammunition as part of an ammo distribution during Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 8, 2024. The ammo distribution allows the U.S. Marine Corps streamlined access to an ammo supply point creating a more rapid and lethal force while in Australia. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 01:24
    Photo ID: 8326421
    VIRIN: 240408-M-IP954-1062
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3 Marines receive ammo from Australians [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 24.3 Marines receive ammo from Australians
    MRF-D 24.3 Marines receive ammo from Australians
    MRF-D 24.3 Marines receive ammo from Australians

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Ammo
    I MEF
    Marines
    Thales
    MRF-D

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT