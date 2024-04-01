BLT Gun Shoot

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Idan Ru, assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, fires an M4 carbine at a target during live-fire exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 6, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US