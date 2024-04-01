Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT Gun Shoot [Image 1 of 3]

    BLT Gun Shoot

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to conduct a live-fire exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 6, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 00:48
    Photo ID: 8326360
    VIRIN: 240406-N-MH008-1002
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT Gun Shoot [Image 3 of 3], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLT Gun Shoot
    BLT Gun Shoot
    BLT Gun Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M4
    targets
    Marines
    LHD4
    BLT 1/5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT