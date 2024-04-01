Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers construct third elementary school on Camp Humphreys [Image 2 of 2]

    Army engineers construct third elementary school on Camp Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Construction is underway at East Elementary School, Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Contractors are using surcharge to remove water from the area that will eventually be the parking lot for the facility. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 20:30
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
