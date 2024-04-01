Army engineers construct third elementary school on Camp Humphreys

Construction is underway at East Elementary School, Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Contractors are using surcharge to remove water from the area that will eventually be the parking lot for the facility. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
