The footprint of the new East Elementary School, USAG Humphreys, South Korea. The educational facility will be the third elementary and fifth school on the largest overseas military installation. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 20:30 Photo ID: 8326165 VIRIN: 240402-A-QR280-1011 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 7.2 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers construct third elementary school on Camp Humphreys [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.