The footprint of the new East Elementary School, USAG Humphreys, South Korea. The educational facility will be the third elementary and fifth school on the largest overseas military installation. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 20:30
|Photo ID:
|8326165
|VIRIN:
|240402-A-QR280-1011
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|7.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct third elementary school on Camp Humphreys [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT