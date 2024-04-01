Salvage crews move a section of Francis Scott Key Bridge to Sparrows Point [Image 2 of 2]
BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES
04.07.2024
Salvage crews operating with the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command move a section of Francis Scott Key Bridge to Sparrows Point in Baltimore, April 7, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel. Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Erin Cox
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 19:14
|Photo ID:
|8326131
|VIRIN:
|240407-G-SF967-7728
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|6.91 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
