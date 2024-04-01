Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salvage crews move a section of Francis Scott Key Bridge to Sparrows Point [Image 2 of 2]

    Salvage crews move a section of Francis Scott Key Bridge to Sparrows Point

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Salvage crews operating with the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command move a section of Francis Scott Key Bridge to Sparrows Point in Baltimore, April 7, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel. Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Erin Cox

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 19:14
    Photo ID: 8326131
    VIRIN: 240407-G-SF967-7728
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Crews assess debris removed from the Francis Scott Key Bridge at Sparrows Point
    Salvage crews move a section of Francis Scott Key Bridge to Sparrows Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT