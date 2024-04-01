Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crews assess debris removed from the Francis Scott Key Bridge at Sparrows Point [Image 1 of 2]

    Crews assess debris removed from the Francis Scott Key Bridge at Sparrows Point

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Crews operating with the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command assess debris removed from the incident site of the Key Bridge collision at Sparrows Point in Baltimore, April 7, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel. Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Erin Cox

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 19:14
    Photo ID: 8326130
    VIRIN: 240407-G-SF967-4661
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Crews assess debris removed from the Francis Scott Key Bridge at Sparrows Point
    Salvage crews move a section of Francis Scott Key Bridge to Sparrows Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Key Bridge Response 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT