Crews assess debris removed from the Francis Scott Key Bridge at Sparrows Point [Image 1 of 2]
BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES
04.07.2024
Crews operating with the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command assess debris removed from the incident site of the Key Bridge collision at Sparrows Point in Baltimore, April 7, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel. Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Erin Cox
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 19:14
|Photo ID:
|8326130
|VIRIN:
|240407-G-SF967-4661
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Crews assess debris removed from the Francis Scott Key Bridge at Sparrows Point
