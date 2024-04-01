Crews assess debris removed from the Francis Scott Key Bridge at Sparrows Point

Crews operating with the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command assess debris removed from the incident site of the Key Bridge collision at Sparrows Point in Baltimore, April 7, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel. Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Erin Cox

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 19:14 Photo ID: 8326130 VIRIN: 240407-G-SF967-4661 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 8.19 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN