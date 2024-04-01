USACE, EPA, partners working to address water quality concerns at King Kamehameha III Elementary School

Col. Eric Swenson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office commander for the West Maui County, Hawai‘i, wildfires and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, commander, left, speaks with David Rinaldi, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency deputy operations section chief, about options to support water quality concerns raised at the King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina, Hawai’i, April 6.



USACE, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and EPA are collaborating with state and local officials to identify and fix the water quality issue identified April 5. The initial indication is stagnant water that was not cycling through the system in the weeks between handover to the Hawai‘i Department of Education and the beginning of school on April 1. Water experts from a variety of agencies are currently flushing out the entire system and will test it once it is complete.

