USACE, EPA, partners working to address water quality concerns at King Kamehameha III Elementary School

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and partners with the Hawai'i Department of Education, Maui County and others about options to support water quality concerns raised at the King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina, Hawai'i, April 6.



USACE, FEMA, and EPA are collaborating with state and local officials to identify and fix the water quality issue identified April 5. The initial indication is stagnant water that was not cycling through the system in the weeks between handover to the Hawai‘i Department of Education and the beginning of school on April 1. Water experts from a variety of agencies are currently flushing out the entire system and will test it once it is complete.

