Abraham Lincoln conducts General Quarters drill

240406-N-LM220-1064 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 6, 2024) Sailors don firefighting equipment during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the 3rd Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clayton A. Wren)

