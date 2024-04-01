Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts General Quarters drill

    Abraham Lincoln conducts General Quarters drill

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clayton Wren 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240406-N-LM220-1056 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 6, 2024) Sailors don firefighting equipment during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the 3rd Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clayton A. Wren)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    VIRIN: 240406-N-LM220-1056
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Abraham Lincoln conducts General Quarters drill
    general quarters
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72

