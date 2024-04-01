Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Iowa National Guard Soldier of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    2024 Iowa National Guard Soldier of the Year

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Shawn Halverson, an infantryman assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, was named the Iowa National Guard Soldier of the Year after competing in the 2024 Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US
    This work, 2024 Iowa National Guard Soldier of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Katharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

