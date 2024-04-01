Iowa Soldiers compete in 2024 Best Warrior Competition

Twenty Soldiers competed to be named Best Warrior and Best Noncommissioned Officer in the 2024 Iowa National Guard Best Warrior Competition April 4-7, 2024, at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa.



Congratulations to the following Soldiers:

2024 Soldier of the Year: Pfc. Shawn Halverson, an infantryman assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

2024 NCO of the Year: Sgt. Lucas Peterson, a combat medic specialist assigned to Company C, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division



Runners-up:

Soldier: Spc. Jose Dominguez, a cavalry scout assigned Troop A, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

NCO: Sgt. Schuyler Rilling, a combat medic specialist assigned to Headquarters & Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division



Soldiers from across Iowa and two competitors from Kosovo completed tests of physical endurance, mental toughness, leadership abilities, as well as analytical and decision-making skills. Events included an Army Combat Fitness Test, obstacle course, medical tasks, land navigation, radio operations, weapons systems dismemberment, a stress shoot and more.



“I was stunned with myself as soon as I put hands back on [the radio], but it was like just muscle memory again with that,” said Spc. Michael Hanson, a cannon crewmember with Battery B, 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery Regiment. “I struggled at the first like half of assembly, but then inputting frequencies, making radio transmissions—it was all a breeze.”



Even though it's an individual competition, Soldiers demonstrated great collaboration and built camaraderie with their fellow competitors along the way.



“Everybody knows in the back of your mind, like, this is a competition,” said Sgt. Ashley Grapp, a unit supply specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 185th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. “But, we’re all still trying to kind of help each other and lean on each other when we when we need guidance."



The 2024 BWC represents the first time that a competition event was expanded into community surrounding Camp Dodge. The last graded event, a 12-mile ruck march, has historically been routed through the Camp Dodge training area. This year, the latter portion of the march was completed in Johnston, with competitors passing through Terra Park and crossing the finish line at Johnston City Hall. The Iowa National Guard partnered with the Johnston Police Department to ensure Soldiers were able to safely navigate roads.



“The competitors bring a resumé of hard work, dedication, and honed and sharpened skills,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Casey, State Command Sergeant Major of the Iowa Army National Guard. “The local community should know that these are their citizen-Soldiers. So, while they may be employees at their local businesses, they're also Soldiers, and their employers are allowing them to take time away during the week to come here and compete for recognition at the state-level competition.”



As they crossed the finish line, many Soldiers felt a sense of a pride and accomplishment.



“Feels great,” said Sgt. Lane Arter, a small arms repairer with Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 185th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, while he marched toward the finish line. “I love supporting my community, supporting my friends, my family, and my state.”



This was also the fourth year that competitors from Kosovo participated, in keeping with the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. Kosovo and Iowa have been state partners since 2010.



“The partnership between Iowa and Kosovo is very important to us,” said OR-3 Emir Ahmetaj, with the Kosovo Security Force. “We always get new experiences, we learn new things from our partners, and it is very important for us to keep this partnership.”

Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 Story ID: 467987 Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US