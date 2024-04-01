Steel Airmen assigned to the 911th Force Support Squadron attend an assumption of command ceremony at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April. 6, 2024. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 13:28 Photo ID: 8325688 VIRIN: 240406-F-NI494-1017 Resolution: 5465x3637 Size: 13.29 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 911th Force Support Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.