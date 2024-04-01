Steel Airmen assigned to the 911th Force Support Squadron attend an assumption of command ceremony at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April. 6, 2024. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|04.06.2024
|04.07.2024 13:28
|8325688
|240406-F-NI494-1017
|5465x3637
|13.29 MB
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|2
|0
