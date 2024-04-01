Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    911th Force Support Squadron assumption of command [Image 4 of 4]

    911th Force Support Squadron assumption of command

    PITTSBURGH AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Jamison De La Pena, 911th Mission Support Group deputy commander, hands the 911th Force Support Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Meg Hotchkin, commander of the 911th FSS, during an assumption of command ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April. 6, 2024. This act symbolizes that Hotchkin assumes responsibility for the 911th FSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

