911th Force Support Squadron assumption of command

Lt. Col. Jamison De La Pena, 911th Mission Support Group deputy commander, hands the 911th Force Support Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Meg Hotchkin, commander of the 911th FSS, during an assumption of command ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April. 6, 2024. This act symbolizes that Hotchkin assumes responsibility for the 911th FSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

