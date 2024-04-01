OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mass. - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Morrissey, Chief of Staff and Air Component Commander, Massachusetts Air National Guard, congratulates Brian P. McCaffrey, Commander, 202nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, 102nd Intelligence Wing, during his promotion to Colonel at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., April 6, 2024. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin R. Nunes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 09:50 Photo ID: 8325440 VIRIN: 240406-Z-KC618-4958 Resolution: 4532x4024 Size: 11.54 MB Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Brian P. McCaffrey Promotion, 202 ISRG [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kevin Nunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.