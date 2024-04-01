Col. Brian P. McCaffrey Promotion, 202 ISRG

OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mass. - Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, 202nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, celebrate the promotion of U.S. Air Force Col. Brian P. McCaffrey at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., April 6, 2024. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin R. Nunes)

Date Taken: 04.05.2024
Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US