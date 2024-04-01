OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mass. - Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, 202nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, celebrate the promotion of U.S. Air Force Col. Brian P. McCaffrey at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., April 6, 2024. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin R. Nunes)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 09:50
|Photo ID:
|8325437
|VIRIN:
|240406-Z-KC618-2650
|Resolution:
|5600x4022
|Size:
|13.81 MB
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Brian P. McCaffrey Promotion, 202 ISRG [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kevin Nunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT