    Col. Brian P. McCaffrey Promotion, 202 ISRG [Image 2 of 4]

    Col. Brian P. McCaffrey Promotion, 202 ISRG

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Nunes 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mass. - Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, 202nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, celebrate the promotion of U.S. Air Force Col. Brian P. McCaffrey at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., April 6, 2024. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin R. Nunes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 09:50
    Photo ID: 8325437
    VIRIN: 240406-Z-KC618-2650
    Resolution: 5600x4022
    Size: 13.81 MB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Brian P. McCaffrey Promotion, 202 ISRG [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kevin Nunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    102nd Intelligence Wing
    National Guard
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    102IW

