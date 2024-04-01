Hull Technician Fireman Mason Hemelgarn, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Mason, Ohio, grinds a pipe in the HT shop as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 5, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 01:29 Photo ID: 8325280 VIRIN: 240405-N-JB475-1091 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 930.96 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: MASON, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pipin’ Hot [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.