    Pipin’ Hot [Image 2 of 2]

    Pipin’ Hot

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Hull Technician Fireman Mason Hemelgarn, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Mason, Ohio, grinds a pipe in the HT shop as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 5, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

