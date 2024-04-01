Boxer’s PRs

Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Taylor Hansen, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, replaces a name plate on coveralls in the PR shop as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 5, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 01:30 Photo ID: 8325279 VIRIN: 240405-N-MD088-1020 Resolution: 3810x2721 Size: 1013.76 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1