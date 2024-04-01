Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer’s PRs [Image 1 of 2]

    Boxer’s PRs

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Dominic Delahunt 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Taylor Hansen, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, replaces a name plate on coveralls in the PR shop as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 5, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 01:30
    Photo ID: 8325279
    VIRIN: 240405-N-MD088-1020
    Resolution: 3810x2721
    Size: 1013.76 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    LHD4; 15th MEU; Boxer ARG

