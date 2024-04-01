Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Taylor Hansen, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, replaces a name plate on coveralls in the PR shop as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 5, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 01:30
|Photo ID:
|8325279
|VIRIN:
|240405-N-MD088-1020
|Resolution:
|3810x2721
|Size:
|1013.76 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Boxer’s PRs [Image 2 of 2], by SN Dominic Delahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT