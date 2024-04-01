National Guard night at Nationals Stadium

National Guard Soldiers and Airmen stand on the sidelines during pre-game festivities as part of the Washington Nationals’ match-up against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park stadium in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2024. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen took part in pre-game activities as part of the park’s National Guard Night, which highlighted the Guard’s mission as the combat arms reserve of the Army and Air Force and its role in responding during emergencies at home. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

Date Taken: 04.05.2024
by SFC Jon Soucy